(NewsNation) — Call it a cultural gap, partisan divide or the classic red versus blue, but a growing number of Oregonians from the eastern and central part of the state are looking for redder pastures in Idaho.

Ballots are still being counted, but it appears that voters in two more Oregon counties have voted to secede from their state in a movement called “Greater Idaho”, where some residents are hoping to change the border between the two states.

“We feel there is a large gap between the rural and urban counties in Oregon, it’s getting broader all the time. This is not a new idea, it’s been talked about for a long time, where people in eastern Oregon have felt closer to the people in Idaho than they have to the people in northwest Oregon,” Mike McCarter, President, of Citizens for Greater Idaho said while on speaking on NewsNation’s affiliate KOIN five months ago.

Many feel that Idaho is a gem, and it’s the fastest growing state in the U.S.

The answer as to why these Oregonians want to move to Idaho without actually moving to Idaho is mostly a financial one: lower taxes, a cheaper cost of living, similar beliefs and a more conservative lifestyle.

Changing the border would need the backing of both state legislatures and Congress.

So far, Idaho’s governor hasn’t backed or rejected the idea:

“They’re looking at Idaho fondly because of our strong economy, regulatory atmosphere and our values. There’s a lot that needs to happen before moving the border is within the realm of possibility,” Republican Idaho governor Brad Little said.

Moving state borders isn’t unheard of, but usually done on a smaller scale. In this proposal, 63% of Oregon’s land would become Idaho.

Organizers say the recent crime headlines out of Portland is not a reason behind their movement. Rather, it’s northwest Oregon’s voting power and their more liberal views.

“Right now the agenda that comes out of Salem is based on a majority of the population coming out of the valley, and most of rural Oregon’s issues are ignored.” McCarter said.

Votes are still being counted, but it looks like the measure has passed in both Morrow and Wheeler counties.

While the measure would take nearly two-thirds of Oregon’s land, it would only account for 10% of the state’s population.