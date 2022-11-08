Oregon Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in Oregon head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

In a surprising twist, Oregon’s midterm races garnered national attention as Republicans made a play for formerly secure Democratic strongholds.

In the race for Oregon’s governorship, Republican Christine Drazan challenged the former state House speaker Tina Kotek (D) with a successful campaign that could make Drazan the first Republican governor of Oregon in nearly 40 years. The two are locked in a tight race with a third candidate, Betsy Johnson, trying to pave her way as a centrist option for Oregonians and siphoning votes away from Kotek.

2022 General Embeds

With the governorship in question, Republicans found an opening to fight for House and Senate seats. In the days leading up to the election, Oregon Democrats went on the defensive, trying to maintain their hold on the legislature despite criticisms about the handling of COVID-19 and the homelessness crisis.

The outcome of Oregon’s races is likely to affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have the effective majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split chamber.

2022 General Embeds

All 435 House seats are also up for election. Midterm election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

2022 General Embeds

Oregon is a vote-by-mail state so all registered voters in the state were mailed their ballots in the weeks leading up to the election.

See multiple Oregon election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: