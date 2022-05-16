Oregon 2022 primary election results

(NewsNation) — Oregon has a number of important races on the ballot for its 2022 primary election.

Among the hotly contested items include races for governor, House seats, a Senate seat, and others.

The polls in Oregon close at 10 p.m. Eastern in the Mountain time zone part of Malheur County and 11 p.m. Eastern in the rest of the state.

You can switch between districts in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of the results.

You can switch between races in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of the results.