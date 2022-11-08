Which party’s message will resonate with voters?

(NewsNation) — As voters head to the polls, a big question that remains is which party’s messaging will resonate the most with voters.

Former Trump administration press secretary Stephanie Grisham and Democratic strategist Kristal Knight weigh in on the strategies candidates have used this election and what seems to be hitting with voters.

Republicans have focused heavily on the economy and the impact of inflation, a top issue for voters. Crime and immigration have also been a major focus this year.

Democrats, meanwhile, emphasized the impacts of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade while also trying to focus attention the Biden administration’s legislative achievements, like the Inflation Reduction Act.

