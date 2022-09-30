Fetterman’s lead over Oz narrows in Pennsylvania Senate race

(NewsNation) — The Pennsylvania Senate race between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican challenger Mehmet Oz is a toss-up as Fetterman’s lead narrows.

The latest forecast from NewsNation’s election partner Decision Desk HQ shows that Fetterman, who polls have previously favored, now is likely to garner about 50% of the share of votes. Fetterman’s lead over Oz has continued to narrow in recent weeks.

With 39 days until the election, Decision puts Fetterman at a 62.7% chance of winning compared to Oz’s 37.3% as of Friday. That’s to say that if the election were conducted 10 times, Fetterman would likely win about six times and Oz, four.

A recent survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill found that 45% of likely Pennsylvania general election voters favored Fetterman. Some 43% supported Oz and another 8% were undecided.

The race so far has been contentious.

Fetterman has been the subject of multiple attacks from Oz over his previous debate hesitation.

The celebrity doctor, backed by former President Donald Trump, questioned Fetterman’s health and fitness for office after the Democrat suffered a stroke ahead of the state primaries in May.

An Oz campaign spokeswoman said that if “John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.”

In an interview, Fetterman told Politico that it “was really always (his) intent” to debate Oz.

NewsNation will exclusively broadcast a debate between the opponents from 7-8 p.m. CT/8-9 p.m. ET on Oct. 25. NewsNation will broadcast the debates nationally, while Nexstar’s local television station in Pennsylvania will also telecast the events in their market.