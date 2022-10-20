How to watch the Pennsylvania Senate debate on Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (NewsNation) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will face off against Republican challenger and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz in a highly anticipated debate Tuesday ahead of their race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Pat Toomey.

NewsNation will air the primetime debate exclusively on Oct. 25 with a pre-debate analysis provided by Leland Vittert during a special edition of his show “On Balance” from 7-8 p.m. ET, followed by the full debate from 8-9 p.m. ET. After the debate, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo will provide a post-debate analysis on a special edition of his show “CUOMO” from 9-10 p.m. ET.

Not sure how to tune in? Enter your ZIP code in our Channel Finder app to find out how to watch. If you have NewsNation in your channel lineup, you can log into the player above and watch the debate here.

There will be two monitors provided at the debate for individual captioning of the moderators’ questions and Oz’s answers. This provision came at the request of the Fetterman campaign and was approved by Oz’s campaign as part of the overall debate rules.

The race for the Pennsylvania Senate seat is one of the most-watched and contentious races during the 2022 midterms with former President Donald Trump backing reality TV star, Oz. See where the two candidates stand on several important issues for voters including abortion, inflation and energy policy.

“Debate Night in America”

NewsNation is exclusively broadcasting live national candidate debates in battleground states, which have included the Texas governor debate and the debate between Georgia Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

“Debate Night in America” will feature news and analysis from NewsNation’s team of experienced journalists.

Nexstar Media, the parent company of NewsNation, adopted a set of criteria to determine which candidates are eligible to participate in a debate, which includes a requirement that a candidate must receive at least 10% support in an established, professionally-conducted, non-partisan poll leading up to the election.