Obama a ‘closer’ in Pennsylvania Senate race, reporter says

(NewsNation) — Former President Barack Obama’s rumored to be on his way to Philadelphia to campaign for John Fetterman, which would not surprise a longtime political reporter in the Keystone State.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari said Obama has a track record of being deployed as a “closer” in Philadelphia, going back to Hillary Clinton’s failed bid in 2016.

“It’s pretty common to bring out folks like President Obama in Philadelphia late in elections,” Tamari said. “This is kind of a typical Democratic playbook as they try to boost turnout in the state.”

The open Senate seat is crucial to Democrats and Republicans. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the GOP nominee, has closed the gap on Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. An Oz win could give Republicans control of the Senate.

Tamari said that would be a “huge blow” to Democrats during an interview on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.” Watch the full interview above.