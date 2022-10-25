(NewsNation) — With a 50-50 split in the Senate, the battle between Democratic Pennsylvania candidate John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz continues to be one of the most closely watched races in the country.

The outcome of the election could determine which party takes control of the Senate.

In some regards, the election cycle has echoed the 2020 presidential race. Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have hosted events to support their party’s candidate.

Campaigning has gotten tense at times, too, with Fetterman’s health taking the spotlight after he suffered a stroke earlier this year. He later faced criticism for having trouble speaking and his use of closed captioning as a result of the stroke.

Oz also has faced jabs for health supplements he’s sold in the past and questions about his permanent address.

The pair will face off Tuesday during their only debate.

