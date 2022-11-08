Pennsylvania Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — All eyes are on Pennsylvania as the critical races in this battleground state decide which party will hold power in the U.S. Congress.

The fight between celebrity doctor and Republican Mehmet Oz and Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has come into the spotlight as they go head-to-head for GOP Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat after he decided not to seek re-election. The two clashed on issues including abortion, fracking and crime in their debate as each of them sparred to get an edge over the other.

2022 General Embeds

A debate was especially rough for Fetterman, who occasionally struggled to form sentences after suffering a life-threatening stroke in May. Republicans took this as an opportunity to question whether Fetterman was up to the job, but his support has not dwindled enough to guarantee a GOP win.

Pennsylvania’s race for governor also drew widespread attention as the Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro fights to maintain his lead over Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Mastriano, the retired U.S. Army colonel, drew controversy after being present at the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and echoing former President Donald Trump’s widely discredited claims of voter fraud.

2022 General Embeds

The outcome of Pennsylvania’s races will likely disrupt the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have the effective majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split chamber.

2022 General Embeds

All 435 House seats are also up for election. Midterm election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

2022 General Embeds

Early voting in Pennsylvania ended on Nov. 1, and in-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Pennsylvania election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: