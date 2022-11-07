Pennsylvania Senate race: Fetterman, Oz in dead heat

(NewsNation) — The most expensive Senate race in the country, John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, appears to be at a dead heat on the eve of the election. The latest Real Clear Politics polling average shows the two deadlocked at 47% each.

If the race didn’t already have enough intrigue, the Fetterman campaign sent out a memo to supporters Monday warning of potential efforts to discredit results. The memo touched on the timing of election results in Pennsylvania, suggesting new GOP laws that early and mail-in ballots can’t be counted until election morning is “an intentional move to help Republicans sow doubt on the election results when it suits them.”

Historically, day-of voting totals tend to show more Republican support, whereas early and mail-in ballots show more Democratic support.

On another note, there’s been a lot of attention on this Senate race over the weekend. Three presidents, one current and two former, brought their full force to the Keystone State. Key to the balance of power in the Senate, former President Barack Obama was in Pittsburg stumping for Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. Former President Donald Trump was about an hour away in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, stumping for Oz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

Obama mentioned Fetterman’s ongoing recovery from his stroke. Oz gained some momentum on Fetterman after his performance in the NewsNation debate about two weeks ago.

“John’s stroke did not change who he is. It didn’t change what he cares about. It didn’t change his values, his heart, his fight,” Obama said.

Trump put Democrats on the defense, making this midterm a referendum on the first two years of the Biden administration and teasing a potential run of his own, saying that in a very short time, his supporters will be “happy.”

“Do you support the decline and fall of America? Then you must vote for the radical left Democrats. If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then this Tuesday, you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” Trump said.

In Pennsylvania, voters might want to pack their patience. It could take time to count those early and mail-in ballots.

There have been some investments since the 2020 election cycle; about $45 million was allocated to about 67 of the Pennsylvania counties to help them count ballots without interruption.

Officials say they hope to finish the bulk of the counting in big cities such as Philadelphia by the morning after the election.