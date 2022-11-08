(NewsNation) — Two registered Pennsylvania voters joined “Morning in America” on Tuesday to discuss the midterm elections.

Republican voter Chris Glover and Democratic voter Anton Moore both stated that the biggest issues driving them to the polls on Election Day are crime, the economy and education.

Both voters believe their candidates for Pennsylvania Senate are fit to serve. Glover, who supports Republican Mehmet Oz, said he thinks Oz’s debate performance speaks for itself.

“I think he was campaigning against somebody who I felt should be home resting and recovering. And I don’t think that that was a good showing, and not someone I would recommend being in a leadership position. I think he did a wonderful job against Fetterman in that debate,” Glover said.

However, Moore, who supports Democratic John Fetterman, said his opinion on Fetterman was not altered following the debate.

“At the end of the day, we have a lot of people that are dealing with health battles and are dealing with different things. At the end of the day, it’s talking about morals and actually about doing the work,” Moore said. “I know Fetterman, I see Fetterman. And the conversations I have with him, he really cares about Pennsylvania and making change.”

Both Glover and Moore said they believe their candidate was the best to tackle what they claimed are the main voter issues in Pennsylvania. Glover discussed the Biden administration’s effect on the economy and energy sources, saying that he is concerned about the lack of energy resources available.

Moore said that change doesn’t happen overnight and that voters need to focus on what can be done to better the future, especially for struggling neighborhoods. He explained that a politician “can’t talk about cutting programs that benefit the neighborhood to keep them going.”