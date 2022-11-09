(NewsNation) — Scott Tranter, an investor and adviser to Decision Desk HQ, admits polling was off a day after the midterm Election Day results.

“Well, it certainly looks like polling had a miss this time and it wasn’t missing Republicans, it was missing the Democrats, which is why we saw Fetterman win in Pennsylvania,” Tranter said, speaking on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Wednesday.

Mehmet Oz was favored a 59.4% to 40.6% win over John Fetterman; Fetterman won the election at 50.6% to 46.9%.

Pennsylvania’s Senate race was not the only one miscalculated.

Decision Desk HQ’s forecast of Arizona’s Senate race had Mark Kelly (D) winning 66.2% to 33.8% over Blake Masters despite, as of Wednesday evening, the race being as tight as 51% to 46.6%. While still favoring Kelly, the race has not yet been called.

Similarly, in Nevada’s Senate race, Decision Desk HQ predicted Adam Laxalt (R) was favored 55.5% to 44.5% over Catherine Cortez Masto despite, as of Wednesday night, the vote being as close as 49.98% to 47.18% favoring Laxalt.

Overall, the Decision Desk HQ forecast model predicted Republicans having a 57.2% chance of controlling the Senate and a 79% chance to win control of the House after the midterms.

The races have been closer than estimated; the “red wave” political analysts and polls predicted seems to not be the case.