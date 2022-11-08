Rand Paul projected to win Kentucky Senate race

The race for the U.S. Senate seat for Kentucky has been called by NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ in favor of Rand Paul. (NewsNation)

(NewsNation) — The race for the U.S. Senate seat for Kentucky has been called by NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ in favor of Rand Paul.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Rand Paul was locked in a race for his third term in the U.S. Senate against Democratic challenger, former State Rep. Charles Booker.

2022 General Embeds

Paul has gained a national voice in promoting a philosophy of limited government and restraint in U.S. foreign policy. His libertarian leanings have included denouncing what he saw as government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Booker made a previous, failed attempt at winning a Senate seat in 2020, during which his campaign surged as his racial and economic justice message coincided with nationwide protests over the deaths of Black Americans in encounters with police. He created a similar platform for his 2022 bid.

Booker was far outmatched by Paul, campaign finance records show, with the incumbent raising more than $25 million and spending more than $17 million compared to Booker’s more than $5 million raised and spent.

The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority in the chamber, with a 50-50 split and Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote. Democrats hold 14 seats and Republicans hold 21 seats up for election in the 2022 midterms.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.