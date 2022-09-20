Republicans attack Fetterman’s crime stance

(NewsNation) — As a Senate candidate, John Fetterman has made abortion rights a prominent theme to invigorate female voters, while rival Dr. Mehmet Oz avoids mention of former President Donald Trump or abortion but paints Fetterman as soft on crime.

Julia Manchester, a reporter for NewsNation’s sister website, The Hill, told NewsNation it remains to be seen whether Oz’s tactics will resonate with voters.

“We know that a lot of these proposed abortion bans, and in general the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, is rather unpopular with voters,” she said. “So you have Fetterman very much trying to home in on that.”

Oz, while trailing in the polls, has sought to hit Fetterman as being soft on crime during his tenure as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor.

“I think what you’re seeing in Pennsylvania is really a representation of the messaging battle that’s in the midterm campaign across the country.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.