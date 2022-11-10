Republicans question ballot-counting laws post-election

(NewsNation) — Congressional control is at stake as Senate races in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia remain uncalled.

Republican strategist John Feehery, who served as the spokesman for former House Speaker Dennis Hastert and is a contributor for NewsNation affiliate The Hill, said on Early Morning that the balance of power is up for grabs.

Feehery said that the biggest question around these races is why election officials can’t get all of the votes counted faster, especially in Arizona. He explained that this has raised a lot of questions among Republican conservatives about the United States’ electoral process.

“When I was growing up, we had paper ballots and everything would be counted by the end of the night. I think with all this newfangled technology, sometimes we make things more difficult than it has to be,” Feehery said.

Feehery said he expected different outcomes in many races, including races in Michigan, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

“I thought there was gonna be a big red wave. I mean, I think I said that a couple of days ago,” he said.

He said that former President Donald Trump made the midterms about himself when it should have been a referendum on issues, and that abortion was a much bigger drive at the polls than originally expected, especially in Pennsylvania and Georgia.