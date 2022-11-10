Republicans laying groundwork for 2024

(NewsNation) — While the results from the midterm election are still rolling in, some Republicans are already looking ahead to 2024.

Former President Donald Trump has already teased a possible run, repeatedly promoting an announcement coming on Nov. 15.

Trump isn’t the only Republican looking ahead. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigned heavily outside Florida this election cycle, possibly laying the groundwork for a presidential run.

The Hill’s Julia Manchester discusses some Republicans who may throw their hats into the ring for 2024 and how the 2022 election results could change things for the GOP.

