Rhode Island Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in Rhode Island head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Rhode Island’s U.S. House race between Democrat Seth Magaziner and Republican Allan Fung will be closely watched. The two are competing to fill the seat previously held by Rep. Jim Langevin who retired this year.

While Rhode Island has typically leaned Democrat, the race is considered a toss-up, giving the Republicans the potential to flip a seat.

Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee is also running to hold his seat against Republican Ashley Klaus. McKee was appointed to the position after President Joe Biden appointed former Gov. Gina Raimando as Secretary of Commerce, making this McKee’s first campaign for a full term. He narrowly won the Democratic primary, but is projected to win the general election.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden`s remaining years in office.

Rhode Island’s early voting took place from Oct. 19 to Nov. 7. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

