See all results for tonight’s primary elections by state

(NewsNation) — Five states held closely watched primaries Tuesday, several of which were seen as the latest tests of former President Donald Trump’s hold over the GOP.

Voters in the states of Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington headed to the polls Tuesday to decide on Senate, House and gubernatorial nominees, along with a key secretary of state’s race and a ballot measure on abortion.

The races feature everything from a proxy battle between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to an incumbent-on-incumbent primary to lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump fighting for their political lives.

See the results of each state by using the links below:

The results pages will be updated through the night as results are tabulated and races are called.