See results from Tuesday’s primaries in each state

(NewsNation) — Two states held primary elections Tuesday, as voters in Wyoming cast ballots to determine the fate of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and as former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin hoped for a return to politics.

Cheney was widely expected to lose her primary against Harriet Hageman. Cheney has served at the Capitol since 2017, but her involvement on the Jan. 6 committee and her stance against former President Donald Trump has found her down over 20 percentage points in multiple polls.

Trump has endorsed Hageman, a Cheyenne ranching industry attorney.

In Alaska, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was vying to keep her seat after being one of seven senators who voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol riots. Trump has endorsed her challenger, Kelly Tshibaka.

Palin‘s name will be on two ballots: one in in a special election to complete the term of U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died in March 2022, and another for a full two-year House term starting in January.

See the results of each state called by Decision Desk HQ by using the links below:

The results pages were updated through the night as results were tabulated and races were called.

Results highlights