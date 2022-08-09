See results from Tuesday’s primaries in each state

(NewsNation) — Four states are holding primaries Tuesday, some of which are seen as potential bellwethers for the November general election.
Voters in the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Vermont and Connecticut headed to the polls Tuesday to decide on Senate, House and gubernatorial nominees.
The races feature both a special election and primary in one congressional district, as well as more proxy contents that will test the influence of former President Donald Trump.
See the results of each state by using the links below:
The results pages will be updated through the night as results are tabulated and races are called.
Results highlights
- In a changing of the guard in Vermont, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch is projected to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate to replace Patrick Leahy, who is retiring. Leahy was elected in 1974. Welch is expected to cruise to victory in November.
- Also in Vermont, State Sen. Becca Balint is projected to win the Democratic nomination for the state’s at-large House seat. If successful in November, Balint will become the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress.
- After his opponents cleared the field for him in recent weeks, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is the projected winner is the state’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. He’ll face incumbent Republican Ron Johnson in the fall, a key race in the battle for control over Congress.