(NewsNation) — With Republicans expected to win a narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy may find himself in a tight spot.

“I’m starting to wonder now if Kevin McCarthy will be Speaker,” said Stephanie Grisham, former White House Press Secretary under President Trump, in an interview on NewsNation Live.

With a narrower majority, McCarthy can only afford to lose a few votes in order to become the Speaker of the U.S. House.

“They expected so many seats in the House, and it’s just so small now,” Grisham explained.

Democratic strategist Ray Zaccaro offered a similar interpretation of the election.

“Everybody this morning is waking up with a little bit of a different outcome than they were expected. And nobody is more surprised than Leader McCarthy, who thought he was going to wake up this morning with a gavel in his hand after measuring the drapes to the Speaker’s Lobby for decades and instead he’s waking up with a hangover questioning, ‘What did we do?'” he said during an appearance on NewsNation Live.