South Carolina Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in South Carolina head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Governor Henry McMaster is running for his second term against Democrat Joe Cunningham, a former House Representative, and Libertarian Morgan Bruce Reeves.

McMaster, who is a Republican, is widely expected to take the state, along with current Republican Sen. Tim Scott, who expected to keep his seat.

In addition, there are seven House seats up for election.

On Tuesday, 470 U.S. congressional seats — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

South Carolina early voting began Oct. 25. Polling stations will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple South Carolina election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

