South Dakota Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in South Dakota head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Just days before the election, former Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard — who was once a Democrat but announced in October that she was an Independent — threw her weight behind current Republican Gov. Kristi L. Noem’s race. The governor faces challengers Democrat Jamie Smith, and Libertarian Tracey Quint.

Also up for election in the Plains State is incumbent Republican Sen. John Thune facing Democrat Brian Bengs and Jesse Harper, of the Independent American Party.

Election concerns continue in this deeply red state in the 2022 midterms after false and mistleading claims were made in 2020 that the presidential election was thrown using tampered voting tabulation machines. One county, Tripp County, decided to hand-count the votes in the midterm as a result of these allegations.

On Tuesday, 470 U.S. congressional seats (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

South Dakota early voting began Sept. 23. Polling stations will open at 7 a.m., and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple South Dakota election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

