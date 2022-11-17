Super PACs pouring money into Georgia runoff election

(NewsNation) — The Georgia Senate runoff election is only weeks away, and big money is pouring into the state in hopes of giving the candidates a boost.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker were forced into a December runoff after neither candidate secured at least 50% of the vote in the midterm election.

In the video above, Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, speaks about what Warnock and Walker are keeping the same and which efforts are changing in this next phase of their campaigns.