Survey: Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman arrives for a rally at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

(The Hill) — Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day.

About 49% of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman while 44% back Oz.

The results are similar to other polling showing leads the Democratic candidate has held over Oz for much of the campaign, including a 6-point advantage in a survey last week.

But the latest survey comes after Fetterman struggled on the stage during a debate against Oz last week.

The Democrat is still recovering from a stroke he had in May and has difficulty with auditory processing, which led to verbal missteps and awkward answers during the debate.

Still, about 50% of likely voters in Pennsylvania view Fetterman favorably, according to the New York Times/Siena College poll.

By comparison, about 49% of likely voters view Oz favorably.

Most Pennsylvanians list the economy as a major issue in the midterm elections, with 50% calling it a top concern, the poll shows.

Just 34% list social issues, such as abortion, gun control and democracy, as a major concern in the midterm elections.

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted Oct. 24 to Oct. 26 among 620 likely voters. The margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.