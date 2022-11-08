Tennessee Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in Tennessee head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

The capital of this Appalachian state is drawing national attention after the redrawing of Nashville’s congressional districts — which Republicans hope will give them the advantage to flip a U.S. House seat for their party.

Also closely watched is a state constitutional amendment being considered by four other states. If passed, it would remove the exception for slavery as a punishment for crime — which advocates say has continued the subjugation of Black people who are more likely to be affected by the criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, current Gov. Republican Bill Lee faces Democrat opponent Jason Martin, along with a slew of independent party candidates on the ballot.

On Tuesday, 470 U.S. congressional seats (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Tennessee early voting began Sept. 23. Polling stations times are determined by county, and vary depending if they are in the Eastern time zone or the Central time zone, closing between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

