Texas Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Texas had some of the year’s most closely watched races with potentially pivotal races for governor, U.S. Senate and the U.S. House at play as both parties fight to gain control of Congress.

In the race for Texas governor, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faces off against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the hopes of retaining the seat he has held since 2015. The two have campaigned on contrasting views of border protection, reproductive rights and abortion. Recent polls put Abbott six points ahead of O’Rourke — a familiar trend for the Democratic candidate who failed to translate his national support from 2018 into votes in his home state.

Republicans have also focused on South Texas, finding an opening among the population of Hispanic voters. In a U.S. House toss-up, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Democratic Congressman, is up against Rep. Mayra Flores, who made history when she became the first Republican Latina elected in the region. Though Texas is historically a Republican stronghold, Democrats will be hoping Gonzalez can maintain his lead in his district to deliver a Democratic win for the U.S. House.

The outcome of Texas’ races will impact the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have the effective majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split chamber.

All 435 House seats are also up for election. Midterm election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Texas was held from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4. In-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Texas election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: