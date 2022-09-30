How to watch the Texas governor’s debate Friday

(NewsNation) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will face off Friday in their only debate before the November election.

The prime-time debate will be exclusively broadcast by NewsNation from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburgh, Texas.

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert will host a pre-debate analysis from 6-7 p.m. Then, from 7-8 p.m., the debate will be broadcast nationally by NewsNation, followed by more analysis from Vittert, NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt and other experts. If you’re unsure of how to watch NewsNation, you can use the Channel Finder app.

While O’Rourke and Abbott are not the only candidates gunning for the state’s top job, NewsNation’s parent company, Nexstar Media, adopted a set of criteria to determine which candidates are eligible to participate in a debate, including a requirement that a candidate must receive at least 10% support in an established, professionally-conducted, nonpartisan poll leading up to the election. Candidates must also have raised at least $50,000 in campaign contributions to be eligible.

The debate will be hosted by anchor Britt Moreno of Nexstar-owned KXAN-TV. Questions will come from a panel of journalists, including Sally Hernandez of KXAN-TV, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News and Steve Spriester of KSAT-TV San Antonio. Additionally, the candidates will be asked a question submitted by NewsNation viewers.

“Debate Night in America”

NewsNation is exclusively broadcasting live national candidate debates in battleground states, including the Texas governor’s debate on Friday, the Georgia Senate candidate’s debate between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker on Oct. 14 and the debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz on Oct. 25.

“Debate Night in America” will feature news and analysis from NewsNation’s team of experienced journalists, including George Will and Chris Stirewalt.