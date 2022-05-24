Texas 2022 primary election results

(NewsNation) — Texas is holding its 2022 primary elections Tuesday.

Texas is deciding on which candidates to send to the general election later this year. Several house seats are up for grabs and there are important races for statewide offices including lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner and comptroller.

The polls opened at 8 a.m. EST and close at 7 p.m. EST.

You can switch between races by selecting the race you wish to see in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of each of the modules below. And you can see results by county with the drop-down menu labeled “County Results.”