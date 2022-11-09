These LGBTQ midterm candidates had historic wins

Becca Balint, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House for Vermont, stands outside the Brattleboro, Vt., polling station located at the American Legion during the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

(NewsNation) — Voters delivered a series of firsts for members of the LGBTQ community across the U.S. in the 2022 midterm elections.

For the first time in U.S. history, LGBTQ candidates ran for election in all 50 states and the District of Columbia this cycle, according to a report by LGBTQ Victory Fund, a political action committee focused on electing LGBTQ candidates.

At least 340 LGBTQ candidates had won their elections as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 336 set in 2020, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund. The group also reported that there were 678 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer candidates — an 18% increase from 2020 when 574 candidates ran for office.

Among the winners was Democrat Maura Healey, elected governor of Massachusetts, who became the first openly lesbian governor in the U.S.

“To every little girl out there, we want you to know — there’s no ceiling you can’t break,” Healey tweeted.

Democrat Tina Kotek of Oregon, another lesbian gubernatorial candidate, could share Healey’s spot in history once all have been tallied. As of this writing, the election was still too close to call, according to Decision Desk HQ.

To the east, Democrat Becca Balint was the first woman and first LGBTQ person elected to Congress in Vermont.

In California, Democrat Robert Garcia, who is gay and Peruvian American, was elected in the race for the state’s 42nd Congressional District. He’s currently the Mayor of Long Beach. He is the first out LGBTQ immigrant in Congress.

Democrat James Roesener, elected to the New Hampshire House of Representatives, District 22 Ward 8, became the first transgender man to win a state legislature seat in the U.S.