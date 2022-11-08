Tim Scott projected to win South Carolina Senate race

The race for the U.S. Senate seat for South Carolina has been called by NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ in favor of Tim Scott. (NewsNation)

(NewsNation) — The race for the U.S. Senate seat for South Carolina has been called by NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ in favor of Tim Scott.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott was locked in a bid for reelection against Democratic challenger State Rep. Krystle Matthews.

Matthews, who is Black, came under fire during her campaign after she was allegedly recorded by the controversial conservative group Project Veritas making a racist comment towards white people and saying they should be treated “like s—.” Members of her own party called for her to drop out of the race after the recording but she refused, saying she had “no biases toward a certain ethnic group” and that the leaked audio was a “blatant mischaracterization” and was taken out of context.

Scott, who is the U.S. Senate’s only Black Republican, has been one of South Carolina’s more popular politicians and has been touted by some as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, though he has not mentioned it himself.

Scott had a massive advantage over Matthews, campaign finance reports showed, as the incumbent raised nearly $50 million and spent just over $30 million by the end of September, over Matthews’ $133,067 raised and $83,676 spent.

The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority in the chamber, with a 50-50 split and Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote. Democrats hold 14 seats and Republicans hold 21 seats up for election in the 2022 midterms.

