Trump, DeSantis keeping distance at dueling Florida rallies

(NewsNation) — Ahead of the midterms, former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seem to be keeping their distance at dueling campaign rallies in the Sunshine State.

Trump made a final push for Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who is trying to capture a third term in office. Meanwhile, DeSantis took part in his own tour of the state as he hopes to secure a second term in the governor’s mansion.

The candidates seemed to criss-cross the state ahead of the midterms. In Miami-Dade County, Rubio appeared at the event with Trump, Trump Jr., and Senator Rick Scott.

Trump appeared to draw the loudest applause for the really energized crowd of thousands. His speech ran the gamut of all the major issues including inflation, immigration, policing and the midterm elections.

“Vote for Republicans up and down the ballot. This Tuesday, you have to crush the communists at the ballot box. I don’t say socialist setting. I don’t say socialist. The socialist communist and Marxist direction of the radical Democrat Party is one of the biggest reasons that Hispanic Americans are joining our movement by the millions and millions and millions,” Trump said.

With all that Republican star power in Miami on Sunday evening, there was one notable absence: Governor Ron DeSantis. He was on the western part of Florida hitting the campaign trail.

There have been rumors of a potential presidential run in 2024. In a new poll, Data for Progress asked likely Republican Florida voters which candidate they would support for president if the 2024 Republican primary was held tomorrow. In their poll, Gov. DeSantis received 44 percent of the vote with Trump receiving 42 percent. Again, this could be a preliminary sign considering DeSantis is still seeking reelection in Tuesday’s midterms.