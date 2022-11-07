Trump-DeSantis rivalry increases ahead of election

(NewsNation) — Once allies, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are now butting heads ahead of a possible 2024 matchup in the race for president.

The two politicians have not attended each other’s rallies, with Trump calling DeSantis “DeSanctimonious” at a campaign event. Both have also signaled interest in a 2024 presidential run, though neither has committed to entering the race so far.

The Hill’s Niall Stanage weighs in on the two former allies and what it could mean for the upcoming presidential election cycle.

Watch the full video in the player above.