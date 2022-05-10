Trump-endorsed Mooney to win West Virginia primary

(NewsNation) — Rep. Alexander Mooney will win his primary challenge in West Virginia, Decision Desk HQ projects. It’s another win for a Republican candidate endorsed by Former President Donald Trump.

Mooney was pitted against another incumbent, Rep. David McKinley, because the state’s new map lumped them in the same district.

McKinley was endorsed by West Virginia’s Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin.

The race is the second in as many weeks testing Trump’s ability to pick winners, and he’s two for two. J.D. Vance won the GOP nomination for Ohio’s upcoming Senate race on May 3 after getting Trump’s endorsement.

Political analyst Chris Stirewalt says the voters will be finding an important answer this primary season — do they want Trump’s picks or not? The climate is favorable for Republicans in general this November, he said.

“The question for the Republican party is are their questions going to dampen that?” Stirewalt said on “NewsNation Prime.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details. Click here for full results from West Virginia.