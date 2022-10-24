Trump rallies in Texas ahead of early voting

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Texas on Saturday to encourage Republican voters to turn out.

Early voting began on Monday in Texas, where the governor’s race between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke is one of the most expensive in the country. While most polls show Abbott leading the race, NewsNation affiliate KXAN reports that one poll does show that lead narrowing.

The Texas Secretary of State said more than 17.6 million people are registered to vote in Texas, a 4 percent increase from 2020. In other states, the turnout for early voting has already been setting records, though it hasn’t come without controversy and confusion.

Trump urged support for Abbott at his rally, calling for a Texas-sized landside for the candidates he’s supporting. Recent polling shows the chances of the GOP retaking the House and Senate are improving.

Trump also teased the possibility of a 2024 run for himself.