A ‘turbulent time’ for GOP as Democrats keep Senate control

(NewsNation) — With Democrat Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Mark Kelly of Arizona projected by Decision Desk HQ to keep their seats, the Democrats are poised to retain control of the Senate.

Democrats are now better positioned to pass a slew of policies, including potentially codifying Roe v. Wade, or getting rid of the filibuster.

“(This is) absolutely huge news because of the overall effect,” The Hill’s Niall Stanage said on NewsNation Saturday night. “Democrats hold the Senate. That was not anticipated before Tuesday.”

Democrats were running in the midterm elections under very unfavorable conditions, Stanage said, including high inflation, an unpopular president, and a “historic trend” where a president’s party loses seats in a midterm.

“In that respect, it’s remarkable. It’s a big disappointment for Republicans,” Stanage said. “There is going to be a lot of finger-pointing going on.”

Speaking Saturday night, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said his party has gotten a lot done.

“We’ll do a lot more for the American people,” Schumer said. “The American people rejected — soundly rejected — the anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction the MAGA Republicans wanted to take our country.”

Democratic control of the Senate means a smoother process for Biden’s Cabinet appointments and judicial picks. As they continue to have the majority, the party will also keep control over committees and can reject legislation sent over by the House of Representatives.

“The week keeps getting worse for Republicans,” NewsNation’s Leland Vittert said. “So who knows who’s going to control the House? Remember, they thought they were going to be able to declare control of the House and then have a Republican celebration Tuesday night at 9 p.m. None of that has developed.”

Policy analysts have been expecting a so-called “red wave” of Republican victories during this midterm cycle that hasn’t materialized.

“As the wave kept getting closer and closer and closer and closer to the shore, it keeps getting smaller and smaller and smaller and smaller and smaller and smaller,” Vittert said.

A loss always intensifies discontent within any political party, Stanage pointed out.

“This is going to be a very, very turbulent time for the GOP, I would say,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.