Utah Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in Utah head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

An interesting race for Utah’s U.S. Senate seat has brought attention to a state that has been safely Republican for many years.

Sen. Mike Lee, the two-term Republican incumbent candidate, is being challenged by Evan McMullin, an Independent former CIA agent. Lee, who had a significant lead, began feeling the race tighten just weeks before the election as McMullin gained traction as an anti-Trump candidate. Though Lee has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, he strategically distanced himself from Trump in debates.

The outcome of Utah’s races will likely impact the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have the effective majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split chamber.

All 435 House seats are also up for election. Midterm election results will determine which party has legislative control, ultimately determining who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Utah was held from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2, and in-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Utah election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: