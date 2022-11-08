Vermont Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in Vermont head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Those running in Vermont’s governor’s race disagree about some of the diciest topics facing the nation, including inflation, abortion and immigration.

Yet unlike the U.S. Senate and U.S. House races, where voters are expected to vote in Democrats, experts say current Republican Gov. Phil Scott is likely to be re-elected in a move that will pit the state legislative and executive bodies against each other.

Still, Rep. Peter Welch is favored to become the first Democratic senator for the state in almost 50 years, perhaps in part because the Republican nominee, Gerald Malloy, has a reputation of extreme views.

Vermont has just one seat up for election in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress — 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats — were up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden`s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Vermont started on Sept. 26. Polls for in-person voting open between 5-10 a.m., and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Vermont election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: