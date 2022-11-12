(NewsNation) — Vermont has its first woman — and first out LGBTQ — member of Congress after the election of Democrat Becca Balint in the midterms.

“It’s incredibly exciting for Vermonters, and for me personally. I’m the child of an immigrant. I’m the child of a working-class mom,” Balint, who won her bid for the state’s only House of Representatives seat, told NewsNation Saturday. “I’m just a regular person. I was a schoolteacher for years.”

With Balint’s win, all 50 states have now elected and sent women to Congress.

Meanwhile, it still remains to be seen whether Republicans or Democrats could become the majority in the House, as some races remain uncalled.

Regardless of which party takes control, Balint said she is ready to work with those across the aisle.

“I think we’re going to be able to work together as long as they are willing to approach the work with a seriousness of purpose like I am,” Balint told NewsNation.

Watch the full video of the interview with Balint above.