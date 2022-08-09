Vermont primary election results

(NewsNation) — Four states are holding primary elections Tuesday, deciding candidates in key Senate and gubernatorial races this fall.

Vermont has a few key items at stake, including the seat in the U.S. Senate that has been occupied since 1975 by retiring Democrat Patrick Leahy, the governor’s office, and an at-large U.S. House seat.

You can switch between races by selecting the race you wish to see in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of each of the modules below. And you can see results by county with the drop-down menu labeled “County Results.”