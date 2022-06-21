Virginia 2022 primary election results

(NewsNation) — Another round of primaries are underway, leading up to the 2022 general election.

In Virginia, incumbent Elaine Luria is running unopposed for the District 2 Democratic primary, with Tommy Altman, Andy Baan, Jarome Bell and Jen Kiggans competing on the Republican side to face Luria in the general election.

There is a similar situation with the District 7 primary, with Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger awaiting a challenger from the GOP side of the race. Competing on the Republican ticket Tuesday are Derrick Anderson, Gina Ciarcia, Bryce Reeves, David Ross, Crystal Vanuch, and Yesli Vega.

You can switch between races by selecting the race you wish to see in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of each of the modules below. And you can see results by county with the drop-down menu labeled “County Results.”