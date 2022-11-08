Virginia Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in Virginia head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Virginia’s midterm U.S. House races were seen as an “early sign” of the GOP’s ability to flip power to their side — and perhaps an omen for the next presidential election.

In particular, House Rep. Elaine Luria (D) is facing opponent Jennifer Kiggans (R). Luria’s district went to President Joe Biden by just 3 points in 2020, and Republicans hoped to win despite the advantage incumbents typically have in a state election.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress – 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats – are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden`s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Virginia started on Sept. 23. Polls for in-person voting open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Virginia election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: