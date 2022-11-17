Vittert: Extreme candidates out of touch with voters

(NewsNation) — The unexpected results from the midterm elections, where Democrats managed to retain control of the Senate and Republicans hold a smaller-than-expected majority in the House, comes with lessons for both parties.

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert joined “Morning in America” to discuss what the results mean for both parties. One is that extreme politicians seem to be out of touch with voters.

“Normal Republican candidates, not election deniers, not absolutists on abortions, necessarily, not people who are dyed-in-the-wool Donald Trump supporters, they did quite well,” Vittert said.

As for Democrats, Vittert said there’s still a lot of time for things to change over the next two years. But former President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he is once again running for president could work in their favor.

“But certainly Democrats feel emboldened and they feel as though their ability to take on either Trump or a Trump-like candidate. Anybody they can try to Trump is their best shot,” Vittert said.

