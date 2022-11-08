Washington Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in Washington state head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Washington’s 10 U.S. House races are gaining national attention by a few close races in the state.

Of particular interest is the race between Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier and Republican Matt Larkin. Schrier won re-election in 2020 by just 4 percentage points, and experts put the race too close to call.

2022 General Embeds

Democrat Patty Murray is also defending her Senate seat against Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley, although many think Smiley’s facing an “uphill climb” to victory.

2022 General Embeds

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress – 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats – are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden`s remaining years in office.

2022 General Embeds

2022 General Embeds

Early voting in Washington started on Oct. 21. Polls for in-person voting open until 8 p.m. on. Tuesday

See multiple Washington election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: