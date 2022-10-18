Watch: Illinois governor debate between Pritzker, Bailey

Incumbent Illinois Governor JB Pritzker shakes hand with challenger and IL State Senator Darren Bailey during the Illinois Governor’s Debate on the stage in Braden Auditorium at the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, Ill, Oct.6, 2022 (Ron Johnson/Illinois State University via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — The 2022 midterm elections are right around the corner and the race for Illinois governor is heating up.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzer and Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey will compete in their second and final debate Tuesday night and NewsNation will livestream it in this article.

The one-hour televised event is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Central Time and will be moderated by WGN’s Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley.

The candidates have clashed in the past over crime, gun control, and abortion rights, and have specifically disagreed on Illinois’ criminal justice package that has judges determine whether a person should be released based on a public safety evaluation, as opposed to posting cash bail, while awaiting trial. Illinois will be the first state in the U.S. to abolish cash bail.

Pritzker is favored in the race, though as the Associated Press reported, Bailey has been able to dramatically increase his statewide profile by heavily criticizing the governor’s coronavirus pandemic measures. Notably, the Bailey refused to wear a mask during legislative sessions.

Their first debate was held on Oct. 6 and can be viewed in its entirety below.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 23. You can register to vote online.

Tuesday’s debate will also air live on eight local Nexstar television stations in Illinois and radio stations across the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.