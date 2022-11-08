West Virginia Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in West Virginia state head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some consequential races in the 2022 midterm elections.

The securely Republican state is holding elections for two of its three Congressional House seats, with GOP incumbents in both seats seeking reelection.

Republican Rep. Carol Miller is fighting for a third term in office against Democrat Lacy Watson to represent West Virginia’s 1st Congressional district. While Miller has refused to engage with Watson in debates, her endorsement from former President Donald Trump gives her an important advantage in the red state.

In West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional district, Republican incumbent Rep. Alexander Mooney has also dodged debates with Democratic challenger Barry Wendell who have defended polar opposite views on energy, abortion, gay marriage and inflation.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress – 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats – are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden`s remaining years in office.

Early voting in West Virginia took place from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5; in-person voting will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.