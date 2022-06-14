What to watch in Tuesday’s primaries

(NewsNation) — Tuesday’s primary elections will be another major test for former President Donald Trump and the Republican party as voters head to the polls in four states: Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and South Carolina.

Voters will decide the fate of two South Carolina Republicans who are clinging to their seats in the U.S. House after defying Donald Trump, while in Nevada an establishment favorite with the former president’s endorsement is facing a tougher-than-expected challenge for the U.S. Senate.

In Maine, a bellicose former governor who once said he was “Trump before Trump” has come out of retirement to challenge a nemesis for his old job.

Maine

Over in Maine, an interesting race is shaping up as former Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin is seeking to win his old seat back in the House. A win tonight would put him on a path to challenge the moderate Democrat Jared Golden in what should be one of the tightest and most closely watched races to come in November.

Maine’s gubernatorial primaries are a mere formality, with one Democrat and one Republican seeking the office. But they will lock in what promises to be a doozy of a general election, pitting two longtime foes against each other.

Democratic incumbent Janet Mills is seeking a second term. She’s a former district attorney, state lawmaker and Maine attorney general who frequently clashed with Republican Paul LePage when he was governor. Now he is challenging her.

That the two are even competing against each other is somewhat of a surprise.

LePage, who once described himself as “Trump before there was Trump,” moved to Florida after leaving office in 2019 following two raucous terms that often drew national attention for his indecorous remarks.

But the draw of elected office was apparently too great. By 2020, he was back in Maine pledging to challenge his old nemesis, whom he accuses of “reckless spending” and “heavy-handed” pandemic directives.

So far, LePage lags in fundraising behind Mills, but the race is expected to be among the most competitive governor’s races in the country this year.

Nevada

In Nevada, Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus faces primary challenger progressive Amy Vilela, a former Bernie Sanders’ state campaign chair.

“Now is the time to elect bold leaders who will fight to change the current system that favors the rich,” said Vilela in a campaign ad.

Trump has backed former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt for the U.S. Senate and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo for governor. Just how well they do on Tuesday will gauge the potency of a Trump endorsement, which has delivered mixed results this midterm campaign season.

Laxalt’s political pedigree has helped make him a front-runner. His grandfather, Paul Laxalt, was a Nevada governor and senator. And Laxalt’s father is late U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici of New Mexico, who publicly acknowledged his paternity for the first time in 2013. Besides Trump, Laxalt also has the endorsement of much of Washington’s GOP establishment as he seeks to run in November against first-term Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who is considered among the most vulnerable senators.

But Laxalt, who was largely raised near Washington, D.C., and served as a judge advocate general in the Navy, has faced a stronger-than-anticipated challenge.

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, a West Point graduate and Purple Heart recipient who was badly burned in Afghanistan, is running as a conservative outsider. He has drawn crowds and has won the support of those who view Laxalt as too cozy with the establishment. He also has the endorsement of the Nevada Republican Party.

In the governor’s race, Lombardo, the head of the Las Vegas Police Department, is hoping to face Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November. But first he has to get past a Republican primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Joey Gilbert, a lawyer and former boxer who was outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Beyond the marquee races, the state’s Republican primary for secretary of state will also offer a measure of Trump’s enduring grip on the GOP.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, is leaving office because of term limit laws. In 2020, she refused to cave to Trump’s pressure campaign to overturn his defeat in the state’s presidential election, vowing she would not “put my thumb on the scale of democracy.”

Six Republicans are vying for the seat, including Jim Marchant, a former state lawmaker who has embraced Trump’s claims about widespread voter fraud in the state. His website makes his position abundantly clear: My “number one priority will be to overhaul the fraudulent election system in Nevada.”

Democrats have united behind secretary of state candidate Cisco Aguilar, an attorney who previously worked for Harry Reid, the former Democratic Senate leader who died last year.

North Dakota

North Dakota is also holding elections, though Republican U.S. Sen. John Hoeven doesn’t face a serious challenger.

South Carolina

Loyalty can be a fickle thing for Trump. And a perceived lack of it is the driving force behind heated primary challenges to two South Carolina Republicans in the U.S. House.

Two Trump-backed challengers look to unseat U.S. Rep. Tom Rice and Rep. Nancy Mace.

Rice, one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach the former president over the Jan. 6 insurrection, faces challenger Russell Fry.

Just this week, Rice doubled down on his impeachment vote.

“I took an oath to the constitution. I did it then, I’d do it again tomorrow,” Rice said.

Fry told voters during a recent debate that, “We’re going to vote to impeach Tom Rice at the ballot box.”

Rice, on on the other hand, has focused on important but far more mundane matters, like his successes securing flood remediation funding and assistance for the region’s farmers over his five terms in office.

Rep. Nancy Mace worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign and earned his endorsement when she ousted incumbent Democrat Joe Cunningham from a coastal swing district four years later.

But shortly after her swearing-in, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, and Mace went on national TV to declare that Trump’s “entire legacy was wiped out” by the attack. Trump was furious and recruited a challenger, former state Rep. Katie Arrington, who helped oust Mark Sanford from the U.S. House in 2018.

Mace, who at times has clashed with Trump’s strongest defenders in Congress, faces the former president’s handpicked challenger, Arrington, who’s running on drilling for American oil and border security.

“Open border and security crisis that we have, humanitarian crisis at our border that the Biden administration refuses to acknowledge,” Arrington said.

In Congress, Mace has sought to mend fences — sort of. She voted against Trump’s second impeachment and opposed the creation of a 9/11-style commission to investigate the origins of the Jan. 6 attack, which was inspired by Trump’s lies about a stolen election.

But she also voted to hold former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation. And she has feuded publicly with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a far-right flamethrower and Trump acolyte.

FILE – From left, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Joey Gilbert, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former U.S. senator Dean Heller and Guy Nohra stand before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool, File)

FILE – Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks during a campaign event at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in Las Vegas, June 10, 2022. Former President Donald Trump has backed former state Attorney General Laxalt for U.S. Senate. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

FILE – Nevada Republican Senate hopeful Sam Brown poses for a photo outside his campaign office in Reno, Nevada, April 21, 2002. Brown is vying for the GOP nomination to face Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., in November’s general election. The retired Army captain’s opponents in the June 14 GOP primary include former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

FILE – Former Nevada Assemblyman Jim Marchant addresses a crowd in front of the Nevada Capitol, March 4, 2021, in Carson, City, Nev. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

FILE – Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Former President Donald Trump has backed Lombardo for governor. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool, File)

FILE – Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about a cannabis reform bill she introduced, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mace is facing Katie Arrington in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 14. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE – Former state Rep. Katie Arrington speaks to a crowd gathered to hear former President Donald Trump, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Arrington is facing incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace, whose 1st District runs from Charleston to Hilton Head Island in the Republican primary. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

FILE – Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., questions IRS commissioner Charles Rettig during a hearing of the Oversight Subcommittee about the 2022 tax filing season, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 17, 2022. Rice faces a half-dozen Republican challengers as he seeks the nomination for his sixth term.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE – State Rep. Russell Fry addresses a crowd awaiting former President Donald Trump, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Fry who is running against Rep. Tom Rice in the 7th District in the Republican primary has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

FILE – Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks to reporters May, 4, 2022, at the State House win Augusta, Maine. Mills, who is running for reelection, is being challenged by former Republican Gov. Paul LePage. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

FILE – Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage speaks at the Republican state convention April 30, 2022, in Augusta, Maine. LePage is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.