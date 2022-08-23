What to watch in Tuesday’s primaries

(NewsNation) — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday in New York, Florida and Oklahoma as the primary season winds down.

Two Democrats will compete for a chance to face Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November election, while two House incumbents in New York will go head-to-head following reapportionment that saw the state lose one congressional district.

In Oklahoma, a Senate runoff race will determine who will run against former Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn in November’s election to fill 87-year-old Sen. James Inhofe‘s seat once he retires in January.

Here’s what to watch in each state:

Florida

Former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist is looking to reclaim his old job, but this time as a Democrat. He switched parties and faces Nikki Fried, who is running to Crist’s left. Crist is from the west side of the state while Fried calls Broward County in the east home, so a regional divide among voters could emerge. Crist is favored to win, but the race has tightened in recent weeks.

New York

Congressional District 10 Democratic Primary: Daniel Goldman, who was the lead attorney during the first impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump, is featured among a field of four candidates. Mondaire Jones, an incumbent in a different district, opted to run in this newly drawn district.

House incumbents Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney will go toe-to-toe after redistricting forced them to run against each other. Nadler is chair of the House Judiciary Committee, while Maloney helms the Oversight Committee. Both have made headlines in recent weeks after they balked at saying whether President Joe Biden should run for president again in 2024, only to later reverse course.

This newly drawn district may be less friendly to incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman than his current one. One of Bowman's opponents, Vedat Gashi, is considered more centrist and was endorsed by former Rep. Eliot Engle, who Bowman defeated in the 2020 primary.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who heads the fundraising arm of the Democratic Party, took some heat when he decided to run against Alessandra Biaggi in this district instead of the 18th. It set off a chain of events that resulted in Mondaire Jones running in the Manhattan-based 10th District instead of near his current one that represents suburban counties.

Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joe Sempolinski will face off in a special election that was called when former Rep. Tom Reed resigned after admitting to sexual misconduct.

Oklahoma

The main race of the night is a runoff between Republicans Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon in a special primary runoff for the seat being vacated by Sen. James Inhofe, who is retiring in January. Mullin, who won 43% of the vote in the June 28 primary, currently represents the state’s Second Congressional District.