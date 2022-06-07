What to watch in Tuesday’s primaries

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the recent mass shooting in Texas during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Newsom is facing largely unknown opposition in the June 7, 2022, primary election. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(NewsNation) — It’s another day for primary elections in the United States, and an even bigger day for elections in California. Voters are worried about key issues including public safety, homelessness and inflation.

Today’s primaries taking place in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota could set the tone for November, particularly if politicians with big campaign promises are voted in — and in some cases, voted out.

California

But one of the biggest races today isn’t a primary election, but rather a recall election.

“Recall Chesa! Recall Chesa!” Protesters called out.

Crime is on the ballot, and on everyone’s mind in San Francisco.

San Francisco voters fed up with brazen burglaries and auto smash-and-grabs could oust one of the most progressive prosecutors in the country in a rare recall election Tuesday that has bitterly divided Democrats.

In the hot seat is progressive San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who faces an imposing recall effort. Boudin has been criticized for his soft response to high-profile crime; such as the masked looters who committed smash-and-grabs from designer stores, and repeated assaults on Asian Americans during the pandemic.

Boudin said his office had a hard time operating during the pandemic, “We had to figure out how to do the job under historically challenging circumstances. Folks in San Francisco are frustrated. They’re upset over the changes over the last two years and I don’t blame them. I share that frustration.”

Last year, murders in San Francisco were up 17%, assaults up 25% and theft up 24%. It’s caused members of his own party to turn against him.

“We are proud Democrats, Democrats, progressives, uniting to recall Chesa Boudin. He is failing to do his job,” stated in a recall campaign ad posted on Twitter.

Boudin was narrowly elected in 2019 as part of a national wave of liberal district attorneys determined to reform a system they called racist and ineffectual. Boudin, a former public defender, vowed to hold police officers and corporations accountable for social ills. His prosecutors are not allowed to seek cash bail for defendants, charge juveniles as adults or request longer sentences due to a defendant’s gang affiliations.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin speaks during a news conference on May 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Boudin announced an arrest made in an international fencing operation out of a boba tea store that was sending goods stolen from cars in San Francisco to other states and countries. He is facing a recall election that will take place on June 7. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin looks on during a news conference on May 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Boudin announced an arrest made in an international fencing operation out of a boba tea store that was sending goods stolen from cars in San Francisco to other states and countries. He is facing a recall election that will take place on June 7. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin looks on during a news conference on May 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Boudin announced an arrest made in an international fencing operation out of a boba tea store that was sending goods stolen from cars in San Francisco to other states and countries. He is facing a recall election that will take place on June 7. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin looks on during a news conference on May 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Boudin announced an arrest made in an international fencing operation out of a boba tea store that was sending goods stolen from cars in San Francisco to other states and countries. He is facing a recall election that will take place on June 7. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin looks on during a news conference on May 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Boudin announced an arrest made in an international fencing operation out of a boba tea store that was sending goods stolen from cars in San Francisco to other states and countries. He is facing a recall election that will take place on June 7. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

But his time in office has coincided with a pandemic in which attacks against Asian Americans and viral footage of rampant shoplifting rattled residents, some of whom launched a recall effort. They say Boudin is inexperienced and inflexible, often seeking to avoid charging criminals in favor of alternative treatment programs.

His supporters say conservative interests have poured money into a deceitful campaign that unfairly singles him out for blame in a system in which police and judges also face responsibility. San Francisco has long struggled with property crime, and records show Boudin is filing charges at roughly the same rate as his predecessor, who also leaned progressive.

“This is not a recall campaign interested in safety or in truth or in justice or in solutions, it’s interested in division, in fear and spreading hate and undermining policies … that make our communities safer,” Boudin said at a recent campaign event where he was joined by Asian American, African American and Latino community leaders.

Political experts say Boudin is in the crosshairs of outside forces as a political newcomer who barely won his race in 2018. Reports of overall crime in the city are down, but incidents of burglary and motor vehicle theft have gone up since 2017, according to San Francisco police data.

“It’s a vote of general discontent,” said Jason McDaniel, associate professor of political science at San Francisco State University. “San Francisco voters are largely very liberal and favorable toward criminal justice reform and yet, in a time when we’ve got a lot of people upset about a lot of things, you don’t want to become the target of that.”

Turnout is expected to be low, which would likely hurt Boudin. If recalled, Mayor London Breed would appoint his successor. She has not weighed in publicly on the race but has clashed with him over how best to crack down on unfettered drug dealing and opioid use in the city’s troubled Tenderloin neighborhood.

Former Assistant District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who quit Boudin’s office and joined the recall campaign last year, said San Francisco is still committed to having a progressive district attorney, but one “who understands there still has to be accountability.”

The recall is among a handful of June 7 contests that could shape the progressive criminal justice reform agenda in the country’s most populous and Democratic state. They include races for district attorney in three San Francisco Bay Area counties and two in Southern California, said Ludovic Blain, director of the progressive California Donor Table.

Further south, the mayoral race is heating up in Los Angeles.

Adimpact reports close to $33M has been spent on advertising between Rick Caruso, a Republican-turned Democrat billionaire backed by the likes of Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian, and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who once was on President Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president.

But election experts predict this race will result in a runoff — when neither candidate garners 50% of the vote.

“I hope you look to this state for leadership,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom, who survived his own recall effort last year, should learn who he’ll face in the crowded gubernatorial election.

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, talks to Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. California is a Democratic fortress where the party holds every statewide office and its voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1. Newsom and Padilla face little-known competitors in the June 7 primary election.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

FILE – State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Dahle is the leading Republican gubernatorial candidate in the June 7 primary. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FILE – Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Padilla, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris after her election as vice president in 2020, faces largely unknown opposition in the June 7, 2022, primary election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE – Michael Shellenberger, president of Environmental Progress, testifies during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Shellenberger is running as an Independent in the California Governor’s race the primary election on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Republicans failed to recruit a candidate who can come close to him on name recognition and fundraising. But in a race with 26 candidates on the ballot — and an expected low turnout at a time when California voters are upset with high gas prices and inflation, rampant homelessness and rising crime — Newsom might have trouble reaching the 62% who voted against recalling him.

“I think the only loss for the governor is failing to win really, really big,” said Jessica Levinson, a political commentator and election law professor at Loyola Marymount University. “This is almost the definition of a noncompetitive race.”

Democrats control the White House and Congress and the party in power often loses ground in midterm elections. If Democrats lose ground in California, it’s extremely unlikely to be in the races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Sen. Alex Padilla, who was appointed by Newsom to take over Kamala Harris’ seat when she became vice president, is on the primary ballot twice. Voters will decide whether Padilla should fill the remainder of Harris’ term, which expires in January, and in a separate election whether he should get his own six-year term.

Similar to the race for governor, the GOP’s endorsed candidate is little known. Mark Meuser is an attorney whose work with the right-leaning Dhillon Law Group included 22 lawsuits against Newsom claiming he overstepped his authority in imposing coronavirus restrictions.

Criticism of Newsom’s handling of the pandemic drove last year’s recall.

Newsom, who imposed the nation’s first statewide COVID-19 shutdown order, countered that his actions saved lives and has pointed to statistics showing California’s per capita death rate was better than Texas, Florida and most other states.

Newsom has mounted a low-key reelection effort so far this year. He’s taken credit for a string of record budget surpluses during his first term in office and used some of the money to pay for the health care for people living in the country illegally, to subsidize health insurance premiums for the middle class and send cash payments to most taxpayers.

Should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, he has vowed to turn California into a sanctuary for women seeking abortions. He also pledged to sign a law allowing private citizens to sue gun makers and sellers to enforce the state’s ban on some assault weapons.

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, who was endorsed by the state GOP, is seen as likeliest to finish second in the crowded field. A wild card could be Michael Shellenberger, an author and activist who is running without a political party preference and came in third in a recent poll conducted by the University of California-Berkeley.

Dahle, a farmer first elected to the state Legislature in 2012, has blamed most of California’s problems on the Democratic Party’s dominance of state government, where they control all statewide offices and have huge majorities in the Legislature. He says the Newsom administration has not done enough to prevent and combat wildfires while criticizing Democratic leaders for not investing in new water storage systems to better protect the state against drought.

“No matter what office you’re running for, it’s going to be a tough year to run with a D behind your name in California,” said Ellie Hockenbury, spokesperson for the California Republican Party. “Our highest-in-the-nation gas prices continue to climb, crime continues to surge, homelessness continues to be a crisis and longtime residents continue to relocate to more welcoming states.”

Newsom did look vulnerable a year ago, after more than 1.7 million voters signed a petition to recall him from office following immense criticism after he attended a birthday dinner at a fancy restaurant during a coronavirus lockdown he imposed.

The recall election attracted dozens of candidates but no Republican with the kind of broad appeal that swept Arnold Schwarzenegger into the office in the state’s last — and only — successful recall of a governor. Leading GOP candidates included former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder and former Olympic decathlon champion turned reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.

Newsom won by such a wide margin that none of them opted to challenge him in this year’s general election.

“Voters can get really mad at a Democrat and really be unhappy, but to actually get rid of them, (candidates) need to be offering something that moderate voters in the state find appealing,” said Eric Schickler, co-director of the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California-Berkeley. “Given the strength of polarization (and) partisanship, that’s a high hurdle to get over.”

FILE – California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021. Low voter turnout and some political gamesmanship may decide which of three main challengers emerges from California’s primary, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, to take on Bonta in the November election. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FILE – Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert pauses during an interview in her office in Sacramento, Calif., April 27, 2018. Schubert, the prosecutor best known for pushing to unmask the mysterious Golden State Killer, is running as an independent candidate for California attorney general in the June 7, 2022, primary election. Schubert is one of three main candidates challenging incumbent Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FILE – Attorney Nathan Hochman is seen outside federal court in Los Angeles, Friday, May, 12, 2017. Hochman is one of three main candidates challenging incumbent Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta in the California primary election on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Low voter turnout and some political gamesmanship may decide which of three challengers emerges Tuesday to take on California Attorney General Rob Bonta in the November election.

Bonta, the only Democrat in the race, is running in his first statewide election after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed the former state assemblyman to the post last year.

He faces two Republicans: Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and former assistant U.S. attorney general endorsed by the state party, and private attorney Eric Early, legal counsel for the unsuccessful effort to recall Newsom last year.

But the wildcard is Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who gave up her Republican affiliation four years ago and is running as an independent. Schubert has portrayed herself as a tough-on-crime career prosecutor but is both openly gay and pro-choice, leaving her difficult to pigeonhole on social issues.

Also running is Green Party candidate Dan Kapelovitz.

The office of California attorney general has long provided both a national stage and a stepping stone to higher office, including recently for Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and former Gov. Jerry Brown.

Becerra used the office to fight then-President Donald Trump at every turn, while Bonta has championed reproductive and LTGBQ rights and the state’s gun control efforts at the national level.

Two groups that support Bonta are trying to tip the scales in his favor under California’s primary system, which advances the top two vote-getters to the general election no matter their party affiliation. They have poured more than $1 million into targeted messaging advising Republican voters that Early is a Trump supporter, recall leader and defender of Second Amendment rights.

Early finished last in a four-way primary election for attorney general in 2018 and is far behind in campaign fundraising.

Hochman has meanwhile tried to tie Bonta to Boudin, who faces a recall election on Tuesday, and to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.

Hochman labeled them “the let ’em go guys,” noting that he represented Gascón’s own deputy prosecutors in a successful lawsuit that still left the district attorney with some discretion in prosecuting repeat offenders.

FILE – Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., participates in a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, on May 19, 2020. 2022 Garcia is expected to advance to November with one of the Democrats as the top two finishers in the race. Garcia rejected electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania being cast for Biden and opposed then-President Donald Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE – U.S. Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 6, 2015. Valadao is being challenged in the June 7, 2022 primary election for the 22nd Congressional District seat by rival Republican Chris Mathys. Mathys, an ardent Trump supporter, is promising to oust Valadao for his vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate that faulted Trump for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Christy Smith For Congress campaign shows Democratic candidate Christy Smith. Smith, a former state legislator, is one of several Democrats running for election to the new 27th Congressional District, in the June 7, 2022 primary. Republican California U.S. Rep Mike Garcia, who defeated Smith in 2020, is also seeking the 27th seat in the heavily Democratic district. (Christy Smith For Congress via AP, File)

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Mike Garcia For Congress campaign shows candidate Mike Garcia. Garcia is seeking reelection in the new 27th Congressional District, in California’s June 7, 2022 primary. (Cynthia Smalley/Mike Garcia For Congress via AP, File)

FILE – The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Republican House primaries on Tuesday, June 7, will set the table for the most competitive U.S. House races this fall in a handful of districts that will decide whether Democrats can hold their paper-thin margin amid bracing economic headwinds. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Two Republican congressmen are facing challenges tied to Trump, but for different reasons.

In a Democratic-tilting district in the state’s Central Valley farm belt, Republican Rep. David Valadao is highlighting an independent streak while contending with GOP fallout for his vote to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. Republican Chris Mathys has made Valadao’s vote a centerpiece in his campaign to oust him.

In a Democratic-leaning district north of Los Angeles, three Democrats are vying for the chance to take on Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, who captured the seat in 2020. Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot who was endorsed by Trump in 2020, joined House Republicans who rejected electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania and opposed Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol insurrection. Two other Republicans are also on the ballot.

California uses a top-two election format in which only the top two vote-getters advance to the November general election, regardless of party.

Iowa

Republicans have gained an advantage in the state over the past decade, and the Democratic Senate primary provides a snapshot of the minority party’s battle for relevance.

Retired Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken is waging a competitive contest with former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in a bid to take on the 88-year-old Chuck Grassley, who has been endorsed by Trump.

Finkenauer is a 33-year-old, former two-term state representative who argues her youth and more recent experience in Iowa make her a better fit to challenge a Republican first elected to the Senate in 1980. She has made term limits a centerpiece of her campaign.

Franken, 64, is promoting a progressive agenda, including adding a public insurance option to the Affordable Care Act. He is from conservative western Iowa and argues he could be more competitive against Grassley by whittling into the senator’s margins in heavily Republican areas.

Physician Glenn Hurst, a councilman for a small western Iowa city and the Iowa Democratic Party’s chair for its rural caucus, is running to the left of both Finkenauer and Franken.

Meanwhile, three Republicans are competing for a chance to run against Iowa’s lone Democratic member of Congress, Rep. Cindy Axne.

Mississippi

Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo is facing his largest-ever field of challengers after a congressional ethics watchdog raised questions about his campaign spending.

A 2021 report by the Office of Congressional Ethics found “substantial reason to believe” Palazzo, a military veteran who serves on the Appropriations and Homeland Security committees, abused his office by misspending campaign funds, doing favors for his brother and enlisting staff for political and personal errands. His then-spokesperson, Colleen Kennedy, said the probe was based on politically motivated “false allegations.”

His six opponents include a sheriff, Mike Ezell, and a state senator, Brice Wiggins. If no candidate wins a majority of votes, a runoff will be June 28.

Mississippi’s two other Republican congressmen, Trent Kelly and Michael Guest, face primary challengers who support Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Montana

It’s the first time since 1993 that the state will have two House seats, after one was added to account for Montana’s growing population.

Zinke, Trump’s former Interior Department secretary, technically is in an open race for the new seat. But the former Navy SEAL is widely considered the de facto incumbent, since he twice won elections for the state’s other House seat before stepping down in 2017 to join the Trump administration.

His opponents are drawing attention to Zinke’s troubled tenure at the agency, which was marked by multiple ethics investigations. One investigation determined Zinke lied to an agency ethics official about his continued involvement in a commercial real estate deal in his hometown. He’s faced a smear campaign over his military service from the extreme right wing of his party and questions about his residency following revelations that his wife declared a house in California as her primary residence.

FILE – Montana U.S. House candidate and former Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke, left, speaks with patrons at Metals Sports Bar and Grill, May 13, 2022, in Butte, Mont. Zinke is seeking election to a newly created U.S. House district representing the western part of the state in the upcoming June 2022 election. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

His opponents in the GOP primary include former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon and hard-line conservative who has tried to paint Zinke as a “liberal insider.”

Three Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination: public health advocate Cora Neumann, Olympic rower and attorney Monica Tranel and former state Rep. Tom Winter.

In the state’s other district, first-term Rep. Matt Rosendale, who has Trump’s endorsement, will look to fend off three Republican primary challengers.

New Jersey

A dozen House districts are on the ballot.

Trump said in 2021 he would back a challenger to long-serving Republican Rep. Chris Smith, but that never happened. The absence of an endorsement hasn’t stopped conservative talk show host Mike Crispi, one of Smith’s Republican challengers, from claiming Trump’s mantle.

In northern New Jersey, former state Senate minority leader Tom Kean Jr. has a fundraising edge and establishment support over five rivals. Kean, the son of former Republican Gov. Tom Kean Sr., is hoping for a rematch with Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, who won a close contest two years ago.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s son, Rob, is running for a seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Albio Sires. Menendez, a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey commissioner, locked up party support upon entering the race.

New Mexico

Five Republican candidates are competing to take on Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The incumbent is favored to keep her job in a state where Democrats control every statewide office and dominate the Legislature.

Former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti and state Rep. Rebecca Dow are prominent GOP contenders in a contest touching on concerns about U.S. border security, urban crime, inflation and the teaching of race and ethnicity in a heavily Latino and Native American state.

Democratic voters are deciding on a nominee for the state’s top law enforcement post to succeed Attorney General Hector Balderas. Albuquerque-based District Attorney Raúl Torrez is competing against state Auditor Brian Colón in a hard-fought campaign with few ideological divisions.

South Dakota

A trio of Republican incumbents face primary challengers running on their political right.

Gov. Kristi Noem, who is considered a potential White House prospect, is favored to win the GOP nomination. One rival, state legislator Steve Haugaard, has argued that Noem spent more time trying to build a national political profile than focusing on her job at home. She’s mostly ignored him.

U.S. Sen. John Thune faced Trump’s ire after dismissing the former president’s election fraud claims. However, no well-known challenger has emerged in Thune’s reelection bid. One of his opponents, Mark Mowry, was among the crowd that demonstrated near the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the House, Republican state lawmaker Taffy Howard is trying to unseat GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson in the state’s lone district. Johnson touts his conservative voting record while keeping an ability to work across party lines, but Howard has tried to paint him as a foot soldier for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.