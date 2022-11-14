(NewsNation) — Decision Desk HQ called three House races in New York for the GOP over the past week, making them three wins away from holding the majority.

“On Balance” host Leland Vittert joined “Rush Hour” on Monday to break down where the wins may possibly come and where the surprising gridlocks are.

Colorado’s Third Congressional District

According to Vittert, nobody thought Colorado’s third district would be as contentious as it is, as it has traditionally remained in Republican control.

At the time of this publication, incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert has a 50.1% to 49.8% lead over Democrat challenger Adam Frisch.

“The fact that this is even a race is something that we’re finding very interesting. It goes to this continued trend, that very heavily MAGA candidates are having a tough time,” Vittert said.

Arizona’s Sixth Congressional District

Arizona’s sixth Congressional district is also a race to pay attention to, according to Vittert, because of where it is: A border community in rural Arizona.

California’s 47th Congressional District

California’s 47th Congressional district is another race Vittert says experts have kept their eye on. According to Vittert, if Katie Porter — or “the heir apparent to Dianne Feinstein‘s Senate seat,” as Leland describes her — goes down, it will be “very significant.”

